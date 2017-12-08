“Just Be Evil” – The History Google Doesn’t Want You To Know
Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed
[NOTE: This video was produced for BoilingFrogsPost.com on June 19, 2012. It is being made available in its entirety here for the first time.]
by James Corbett
BoilingFrogsPost.com
June 19, 2012
Google Inc. is back in the news this week, with a fresh round of headlines about the search giant and government censorship. Ironically–though perhaps not surprisingly for the corporate media–the stories are not about Google’s admitted but classified relationship with government agencies like the NSA, though. Instead, they portray the internet company as a protagonist sticking up for users’ privacy rights against governments that are increasingly interested in blocking, scrubbing or banning links, search results, and online videos that those governments want to suppress.
Under headlines like “Google reports ‘alarming’ rise in government censorship requests” and “Google Sees Surge in Censorship Demands,” writers for mainstream publications are dutifully outlining the results of a new Google Inc. transparency report detailing precisely how many times they have been petitioned by governments around the world to censor, block, or scrub material that they find unlawful or objectionable.
The report outlines, for instance, that the US government made 6,192 separate requests for Google to remove information from its services in the latter half of 2011, up from 757 requests in the first half of that year.
Other reports highlight government requests for Google to remove videos from YouTube, including the Thai governments’ request to remove access to hundreds of videos insulting the king (which Google complied with) and Canada’s request to remove a video of a Canadian flushing his passport down the toilet, which Google did not comply with.
The report makes clear that governments are increasingly turning to Google to expunge information that they don’t like–or at least access to that information–from the internet.
As a PR exercise, Google’s latest report is brilliantly executed and timed, deflecting some of the negative press that the company has received in recent weeks over the ongoing Street View debacle, even as it allows news outlets to portray the company as a valiant defender of users’ privacy against increasingly invasive governments. Conveniently left out of the equation is the company’s past, its own repeated violations and abuses of users’ privacy, and the unsettling statements that its executives have made about the very concept of privacy time and again over the years.
Google has always attempted to project itself as the white hat in the wild west of the modern internet. Cloaked in its cutesy “Don’t Be Evil” corporate slogan and its user-friendly design, the company has grown from a simple search engine into one of the largest assemblies of information in the history of the world without the type of scrutiny that one would expect during such a transformation.
The company sprang from PageRank, the end result of a 1996 research project by Stanford University graduate students Larry Page and Sergey Brin that helped users find relevant websites from search queries by counting incoming links to a site. From this simple idea, the pair created the first incarnation of their website on the Stanford University servers, then registered the google domain name in 1997 and incorporated in 1998.
The company had as its explicit goal, the quest to catalogue, organize, and make accessible the sum total of human knowledge, and was aided in this ambitious quest by successive rounds of venture capital funding. Within a decade, it had already made significant inroads on its quest for total information awareness, having branched out into 3D satellite mapping services, launched highly popular webmail and cloud storage services, created its own web browser, acquired YouTube, and branched into mobile technologies with the Android smartphone.
It is not precisely clear when the company caught the attention of America’s intelligence agencies, but high-level whistleblowers suggest it was early on in the company’s history. In a 2006 interview, ex-CIA agent Robert David Steele suggested that it was from the very outset.
“I think Google took money from the CIA when it was poor and it was starting up,” Steele said in the interview. “They’ve been together for quite a while.”
Steele also fingered the company’s point man in the CIA: Dr. Rick Steinheiser in the Office of Research and Development. No further information has been revealed about the precise nature of that relationship, but tidbits continue to emerge from time to time.
It was widely reported in 2010, for example, that Google was in a working relationship with the US National Security Agency. The donation-funded Electronic Privacy Information Center filed a lawsuit requesting details of that relationship, but that suit was thrown out earlier this year. Details of the NSA/Google relationship are effectively classified.
There are also examples of the government-corporate revolving door that make observers of companies like Monsanto and Halliburton uneasy. It was reported earlier this year, for instance, that Regina Dugan of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency would be leaving her post at the Pentagon to take up a senior executive position at Google.
Still, despite the growing amount of information that Google has over every aspect of the daily lives of its billion-plus unique monthly users, it has long avoided any serious scrutiny in the press. Initially sheltered by its “underdog” status in the fight against the tech giants like Apple and Microsoft, even the corporate press has been forced to cover the serious abuses that Google has inflicted on its users in recent years, as those abuses become more flagrant and less easily dismissible.
To the extent that mainstream news stories about Google even address these issues, it is inevitably in a throwaway quote toward the end of the article from someone who is dismissed as a “privacy advocate.” With information on the habits, thoughts, contacts, conversations, physical location, and even financial transactions of a sizable percentage of the population of the planet, however, it is not merely “privacy advocates” who are concerned about the information that the company handles and how it shares that data with governments. Indeed, for anyone who is familiar with the company, its background, its shareholders, or its executives’ personal philosophies, the questions of power that are inevitably raised by the staggering sums of data it holds on a growing percentage of the population are deeply troubling.
Like in so many other matters, however, what can never be mentioned is that the population does have a choice over how their information is used and collected. That information comes from choosing to use Google in the first place. There are plenty of alternative search engines that offer similar (if not identical) results to those offered by Google while simultaneously respecting users’ privacy and refusing to log IP addresses or other recognizable details of its users. There are alternative video sites, alternative email providers, and alternative browsers. By concentrating so much on Google, the press often makes it seem like there is no choice, and that we are all subject to the whims of this monolithic corporation and the whims of its executives as they roll out privacy changes by decree and conspire with government officials in secret.
Once again, it is up to the public to begin detaching themselves from this system and to stop feeding the Google behemoth with their data. By refusing to participate with the monopolization of the web, netizens can make it that much more difficult for their personal information to be bought, sold, or passed to greedy businessman or prying governments, and that much more difficult for videos like this one to be censored from the web.
Filed in: Videos
Google’s New Policies are Straight out of Orwell’s 1984
http://truthstreammedia.com/2017/08/09/googles-new-policies-straight-orwells-1984/
Google And YouTube Target “Conspiracy Theories” In New Quality Control Update
http://www.activistpost.com/2017/08/google-youtube-update-quality-rating-guidelines-include-conspiracy-theories.html
Understanding The Hysterical Reaction To The Google Memo
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-10/understanding-hysterical-reaction-google-memo
The Google Manifesto (And What It Means)
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-08-11/google-manifesto-and-what-it-means
Why the Google Memo Brings Forward an Overdue Conversation – Part 1
https://libertyblitzkrieg.com/2017/08/07/why-the-google-manifesto-brings-forward-an-overdue-conversation-part-1/
Why the Google Memo Brings Forward an Overdue Conversation – Part 2 (‘The Firing’)
https://libertyblitzkrieg.com/2017/08/08/why-the-google-manifesto-brings-forward-an-overdue-conversation-part-2-the-firing/
Google: Search Engine or Deep State Organ?
https://libertyblitzkrieg.com/2017/08/09/google-search-engine-or-arm-of-the-deep-state/
Google’s new search protocol is restricting access to 13 leading socialist, progressive and anti-war web sites
http://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2017/08/02/pers-a02.html
2 August 2017
New data compiled by the World Socialist Web Site, with the assistance of other Internet-based news outlets and search technology experts, proves that a massive loss of readership observed by socialist, anti-war and progressive web sites over the past three months has been caused by a cumulative 45 percent decrease in traffic from Google searches.
The drop followed the implementation of changes in Google’s search evaluation protocols. In a statement issued on April 25, Ben Gomes, the company’s vice president for engineering, stated that Google’s update of its search engine would block access to “offensive” sites, while working to surface more “authoritative content.”
The World Socialist Web Site has obtained statistical data from SEMrush estimating the decline of traffic generated by Google searches for 13 sites with substantial readerships. The results are as follows:
* wsws.org fell by 67 percent
* alternet.org fell by 63 percent
* globalresearch.ca fell by 62 percent
* consortiumnews.com fell by 47 percent
* socialistworker.org fell by 47 percent
* mediamatters.org fell by 42 percent
* commondreams.org fell by 37 percent
* internationalviewpoint.org fell by 36 percent
* democracynow.org fell by 36 percent
* wikileaks.org fell by 30 percent
* truth-out.org fell by 25 percent
* counterpunch.org fell by 21 percent
* theintercept.com fell by 19 percent
You can read more at the website above.
Thanks weilunion,
Wow! “restricting anti-war web sites”
* globalresearch.ca fell by 62 percent
James is on there a lot!
Example Information is a Weapon in the War of Terror
(16 minutes) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oun0iLvjQck
A few years ago I did use “Start Page” for a while, however I must admit I went back to Google simply because I preferred their simple white user interface and usually found what I was looking for with ease, however I may start using “Start Page” again. (matter of habit)
Playing Devil’s advocate (again), like James mentioned in the video, Google is as a privately held company, so they can remove whatever they want to. The beauty of the Internet is that, as Google scrubs some articles away while they allow others, websites like the CR will expose them.
For me, Google was always the go to search engine by default, but after watching this video, I’m gonna give “Start Page” another try.
Question for Corbett: How come you don’t ask “Start Page” to become a sponsor of the Corbett Report? This way, you could somehow incorporate their logo in your pod cast and website, giving them more exposure (out of sight out of mind).
In this article is a key resource most people never realize; we give these companies their power over us when we buy, use, or submit to them. While we cannot control what others desire to inflict upon us, we can control our own reactions to them. Mine is to use DuckDuckGo. Just as I don’t use PayPal, drink Coke, use Amazon; these are the weapons I deploy most often. Instead, I choose to use companies which appear to promote what I believe is a healthier economic reality. What we spend our money on makes a lot of difference in how we can affect change. Jim, who eats superfoods because they give him the endurance to outrun the face-eating latex wearing zombies of Fluoride-a!
Hola aloha amigo + avoiding socialist face eating zombie from Fluoride-a!,
Just like your person I don’t buy stuff at big companies and corporations anymore. This morning I went to a local market, where I buy my fruit, vegetables and eggs. Dutch eggs are toxic, why !!!! read my comment here-under. The market vendors let me first taste their food before I buy it. Today I also first tasted their strawberries and they have a sweet flavor, so I bought their strawberries. When vendors allow me to taste their food, that is the best marketing method for them too. I think when you taste fruit or vegetables in a giant supermarket, they will arrest you and call the police or tell you that you have to pay first before you may taste their goods. Vegetables and fruit from the supermarket are also tasteless.
— Dutch poison eggs and known by the Dutch authority, but were still for sale until … —
Here in Holland and Belgium there is now a big scandal about poisoned eggs. These eggs are contaminated with Fipronil. Fipronil is classed as “moderately hazardous” to humans by the World Health Organisation (WHO is NWO tool). Symptoms of acute Fipronil consumption can include sweating, nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal pain, dizziness, agitation and seizures. These symptoms will generally disappear, although they can also be managed through clinical treatment, generally with benzodiazepines.
As an ecological contaminant, Fipronil is one of the main chemical causes blamed for Colony Collapse Disorder in bees. It is also highly toxic to fish, aquatic invertebrates, upland game birds and rabbits as well as many species of insect.
But in some countries, such as the Netherlands, it is permitted to use Fipronil to protect the roots of farm plants, as long as there are no animals present.
And those sick minded Dutchies sold their contaminated eggs not only to their own population, but also to the British. It has emerged that the Dutch authorities knew about the scandal in November last year, but did not inform the EU until nearly 8 months later on July 20th 2017.
Dutch knew about poison eggs in November – but kept quiet while exporting 700,000 to the UK
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/08/11/brits-may-have-eating-poisoned-eggs-months/
I know that the British also have chickens, so why do they have to import Dutch (toxic) eggs???? I only can suggest to my fellow humans to buy local or grow self your food if it possible for you.
And there are still psychopaths who want you to believe that state control is the only solution to protect and help us, while history tell us a totally different story and these contaminated Dutch eggs is one of them.
Maybe the Dutchies exported the poisoned eggs to Britain on purpose because of Brexit. I’m just kidding now, but on the other hand you never know what those psychopathic politicians are………….
Ai ai ai caramba que pasa en Pacha Mama and now I’m going to enjoy my strawberries and hopefully Fipronil-free …..
Saludos y viva la libertad para todos,
Pablo de Boer
Pablito,
Ironically, just the other day I was reading about Fipronil, and details about the chemical.
It had to with my research on Fire Ant control…
“…Currently, nine insect control chemicals are used as active ingredients in fire ant baits: abamectin, fenoxycarb. fipronil, hydramethylnon, indoxacarb, metaflumizone, s-methoprene, pyriproxyfen, and spinosad.”
Fluorine (Fluoride)
We all know that Fluorine is the MOST reactive element (non-metal). It reacts easily with many other elements.
A slew of pesticides use Fluorine in spades. Fipronil (Crazy Ants) and hydramethylnon (Amdro Fire Ant killer) are two.
In chemical insect control, baits are often used. So an oil (like soybean oil) and something like cornmeal are mixed with the chemical. It is not surprising that chickens would eat this off the ground, or that it could end up in their feed stock from a grain harvest.
I am convinced that insecticides like “Fipronil” which affect GABA and other nervous system pathways, are one of the reasons why we see so many people on prescribed “mental health” drugs.
Hola aloha amigo tejanito HRS,
Thanks for the extra information on “Fipronil” you shared and you also convinced me that insecticides like “Fipronil” are one of the reasons why we see so many people on prescribed “mental health” drugs. It also explains to me why so much Dutchies behave like zombies. But to be honest I already thought that, but it is always useful to mention such extremely important knowledge and share voluntarily with others like you do now amigo tejanito HRS. And “mental health” drugs as Antidepressant are also toxic just like Fipronil, both are chemical products of the same evil manufacturers and who are always supported by fascist socialist governments.
And here in Holland last decade people are placing solar panels on their roof and this is not illegal like when you paint your roof green as Dirk from Oss did. The solar panels are heavily subsidized and promoted by the Dutch fascist socialist government and of course with tax money.
The Dutch solar panels are vulnerable to hackers, hackers can easily break into Dutch solar panels, which could put the European power supply at risk, according to cyber security investigator Willem Westerhof of ITsec.
Willem Westerhof entitled the research as Horus Scenario and with the Horus symbol… Adam Weishaupt / NWO symbol…
Cyber-Attack on Solar Panels Could Shut Down Power Grids via Domino Effect
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/cyber-attack-on-solar-panels-could-shut-down-power-grids-via-domino-effect/
And as you also know amigo tejanito, the biggest terrorist are the leaders of the western fascist socialist ideology aka the Atlantic Psychopathic Kakistocracy and shutting down the power grid with a false flag event gives the powers that shouldn’t be a good opportunity to imply new Orwellian law(s).
VivⒶ lⒶ independenciⒶ pⒶrⒶ todos Ⓐnd Ⓐbolish Ⓐll governments,
PⒶblo de Boer
Hola aloha tejanito HRS,
More toxic info on pesticides
Pesticide atrazine can turn male frogs into females
http://news.berkeley.edu/2010/03/01/frogs/
Saludos y abrazos,
Pablo de Boer
Study finds ‘gender bending’ chemical BPA still in 40% of canned foods
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-4608448/Gender-bending-chemical-BPA-40-canned-foods.html#ixzz4pfeAD2DK
‘Gender-bending’ chemical used in plastic bottles linked to low sperm count in men for first time
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-1324822/Gender-bending-chemical-used-plastic-bottles-linked-low-sperm-count-men-time.html#ixzz4pff7cQL8
Yet another reason to be glad I don’t eat canned foods or drink from plastic bottles! Why do people even eat that junk? It tastes nothing like real food. Jim, still avoiding zombies in fluoride-a!
It just gets really wacky.
I hope I don’t ever see face-eating zombies wearing wooden cowboy boots.
Famous quote:
Winter is coming.
(Music and Visual)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rc6bqvqC3bc
Trademark?!
TM ?!
The phrase Don’t be evil. has a trademark beside it.
Geez! What a whopper.
(5 seconds) https://youtu.be/uLF1cJ-qLU8?t=4m52s
Startpage uses Google search results and then allows the user to view them privately. So, does this mean with Google’s recent algorithms tweaks that promote groupthink and “well established” views, that Startpage is essentially no better if it is mirroring Google search results? Google seems to set the tone here, which is a problem.
It seems that way to me also.
Except I believe “who is searching” is not revealed to Google.
“…no better if it is mirroring Google search results”
— Great point scpat.
Question: Since Google is privately owned, are there any publicly owned search engines like Google? It be kinda cool, I think, if people had access to a publicly owned search engine that operated kinda like PBS the American television public broadcaster.
I researched public versus private search engines (on Google haha, and DuckDuckGo) but I couldn’t find what I was looking for. I did however come across a start up open-source company called elasticsearch.
Since I’m not a computer programmer, I always had difficulty setting up and using open-source software, but that’s neither here nor there, but I’m curious to know if open-source would be less intrusive. Anyone know the answer to this?
Since we’re talking censorship here, how about stop feeding anti free speech Patreon as well?
Why is their banner still up on the CR?
zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-23/lauren-southern-banned-patreon-conservatism-while-horse-stabbing-antifa-just-fine
Cheers from Amsterdam,
Richard
P.s.: Just recently, CR supporter Mielia wrote the following about Patreon: corbettreport.com/episode-213-revisiting-psychopathy/comment-page-1/#comment-41654
On the patreon issue, I would like to know of an alternative myself. I already boycott Paypal, so patreon is my only option at the moment. While I haven’t researched anything (other than looking at options on web pages), I haven’t figured out the next best solution either. Bummer. Jim, remaining ever-so-vigilant about those face eating zombies of fluoride-a.
For me the most creepy in this video is
https://youtu.be/uLF1cJ-qLU8?t=4m42s
They are preparing us for the future to make a step behind the creepy line (implant) aka transhumanism.
With brain implants your body and mind will have their own unique IP address and
The Brain Chip Cometh
https://www.corbettreport.com/the-brain-chip-cometh/
Well, that’s one way to ensure employee loyalty and enslavement
Wisconsin Company Holds Party to Implant Workers With Microchips
http://fortune.com/2017/08/02/wisconsin-company-holds-party-to-implant-workers-with-microchips/
Via Corbett Report’s Twitter feed…
Mozilla Joins George Soros’s Efforts In Launching A Strike Against “Fake News”
https://twitter.com/corbettreport/status/895914503526678529
Your link to StartPage as an alternative to Google Search, is good, in that SP doesnt transmit info to Google about one’s Search habits. But SP gets its Search results from Google. So that doesnt avoid the issue of Google’s censored search results.
Hi, I was previously posting incognito and I got no answer from James, so let me formally introduce myself: I’m primarily a webdesigner with a formal education in IT. In late ’90s a group of my friends from highschool had created an indexing/webtracking company in my home country.
One of them after just a few years had quit their business and started to share chilling details about that seemingly harmless and purely beneficial service.
The most important information is: with just a simple tracking of how many people visit a webpage, where do they come from and all the usual statistics everyone is used to get from it, you get enough power to create personalized profiles of every single user in the internet, recognize every single visiting user on every page that has a webtracking service installed, and even alter the content of those webpages without any warning or notice – according to personal profile of the single identified visiting user. All under a pretense of advertising.
He demonstrated it to me, changing entirely the content of a selected website, based on a recognized single user profile without any login nowhere. Please keep in mind, that altering a webpage in such a way, that you can still think it’s the one you were looking for is much more sinister.
It was before 2004, facebook and gmail did not exist back then. That was chilling already. And then he started to talk about suspicious people in suits visiting his old friends with money in suitcases. We’ve had this talk at the beginning of this millenium. Many of his old friends are not his friends any longer. I’m not really inclined to keep those relationships warm either.
What I’m trying to put as simply as I can is this message:
… you do not have an opt-out from a system that Facebook-Amazon-Apple-Netflix-and-Google (FAANG) had created. This is not a solution.
If you think that you can just ‘drop their services’ – you can only fool yourself into false sense of security. I hope no one would ever believe, that they would ever just “erase your data”. It’s their money now. You don’t ask no one to erase money from their money account.
The entire spying agenda wasn’t born with social “free” webservices, or web 2.0 – it is just a next generation of an already existing, spying and data collection industry, that is more profitable than anything else. According to recent Max Keiser reports, FAANG shares are on top of all other.
Under incognito profile I got into a messy discussion about technical details and I’m afraid it was just too much for all non-tech people, and it got nowhere. So now you have it – as simple as I could think of it in a language foreign to me.
IMPORTANT anecdote above!
Thank you 🙂 I hope you still get something useful out of my writings.
Hola aloha Roman Fierfas,
Thanks for sharing your knowledge and I have a question for you on 5G technology, what do you know about the health risk of 5G technology or is it harmless?
This is the info which I acquired on 5 G.
The problem with 5G and the potential dangers to our health have been scientifically demonstrated and Italian court ruled that mobile phone use caused brain tumour.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/apr/21/italian-court-rules-mobile-phone-use-caused-brain-tumour
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvECZ0Zw4vU
https://ehtrust.org/cancer-expert-declares-cell-phone-wireless-radiation-carcinogenic-humans/
But former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler spoke at The National Press Club – June 20, 2016 and said ON ‘5G:’ WE WON’T STUDY IT, REGULATE IT, HAVE STANDARDS FOR IT; IGNORES HEALTH ?’s
The Federal Communications Commission regulates interstate and international communications by radio, television, wire, satellite, and cable in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. territories. An independent U.S. government agency overseen by Congress, the Commission is the federal agency responsible for implementing and enforcing America’s communications law and regulations.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLBUJn4AlJk
full version
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tNH35Kcao60
And in June 2017 President Trump Received Drone and 5G Technology Presentation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HRTrQ-04p8s
But we can use frequency / sound also beneficially
Mainstream Medical Science Will Be Forced to Admit Royal Rife Was Right
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=di3BHBnEQyg
And in my sleeping room I have no mobile phone or wifi device when I sleep, when I go to bed I switch all those devices off and place them outside my sleeping room. And I have a old mobile without internet, because I only use it to telephone. Maybe it is old fashioned, but my health is priceless.
Saludos y abrazos,
Pablo de Boer
Pablo, Catherine Frompovich of The Activist Post always has an article on EMFs. She is very concerned about the 5G network they are laying out in California. I find her articles to be very enlightening. Jim
Hola aloha amigo Jim,
muchas gracias foor sharing you knowledge.
Saludos Pablo
Forcing a Total, Saturated 5G Future… Without Safety Checks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xRhISwY42nQ
Thank you, yes no matter how many …G’s or how clever the PR departments name the EMF-inducing technologies, they are not neutral to life.
Life on Earth is attuned to a single source of strong electromagnetic radiation: Sun. The one and only, once worshipped as god creator of all life. I can’t find that research, because I’ve only been informed about it by my old physics teacher without pointing out to resources, but he said that it had been proven, that all life forms on Earth evolved around their own selected special frequencies in the spectrum of Sun’s radiation.
We as species have twisted and garbled that beyond all measure.
I used to run around my old friends corporation with an EMF/microwave field measuring device, to show them just how dangerous is their job at computer desks, seemingly so peaceful and safe from external harm.
On the other hand – let’s not get cornered into paranoia. Life evolves, and so do we. With every, even cancerous mutation, there is a small chance of a positive solution to every problem.
I guess I must be a fully grown mutant by now, because after a couple of decades I’m still alive, I’ve never had neither cancer nor have I ever been in a need of hospitalization.
There’s a real hope then. As far as I know it’s the modern, super-fast evolving science of epigenetics that is the key to understand this process and to help apply that understanding later.
On the other hand – let’s not get cornered into paranoia. Life evolves, and so do we. …There is real hope then. …super-fast evolving science of epigenetics….
I’m personally not privy to any additional hazards 5G introduces, maybe we’re more susceptible to certain frequencies, but generally this is how this thing works:
the closer you place a device which is emitting electromagnetic waves (like the mobile phone) to your body, most notably the brain, stronger its effect on the tissue will be. The good news is that spatial power density of emitted EMW goes down with the cube of distance. I.e. double the distance, power density goes down 8 times.
The bad news is that EMW will induce currents in conductive tissue, such as the brain. These currents will introduce more heat in the brain tissue and are bound to disrupt the functioning of neurons. To what extent? Who knows.
The really bad news is, nobody has conducted any proper research into this matter, or at least not in a public fashion. The technology and its effects, pretty much the same as with GMO or Thiomersal, is untested or at least not tested in an objective fashion where results are searched for instead of framed into an existing narrative.
Again, I don’t know why would 5G be worse than older Gs, but the situation is getting possibly very problematic. The reaction to turn off associated devices and to keep them as far as away from your body at all times is correct. For example, avoid the use of various on body pouches, like ones worn on belts or bra straps. Heavy users should use bluetooth headphones. Of course, those will produce EMW of their own, but of much lesser power.
Generally, we should consider the fact we’re surrounded by a shitstorm of radiation from all sides and those background waves have been there for a long, long while. So, if we pay homage to the theory of evolution, dare we assume we have evolved and adapted to those waves? What’s certain, we haven’t had time to adapt to all of the extra stuff we keep dumping in our ecosystem. Be it radio waves or whatever else.
Radio waves are actually easy to get rid off, at least in your living space. Equip your apartment/house/room with a Faraday cage and you’re set. Tin foil hats actually do draw from the physical world.
Hola aloha amigo mcei,
Did you heard of 4D Printing???
Skylar Tibbits, an MIT Researcher, architect, designer, computer scientist and TED Senior Fellow, is working on BioMolecular Self-Assembly and human scale 4D printing as well as a technology called 4D Printing: Multi-material Shape Change Over Time. His team worked with the Autodesk bio/nano/programmable matter group and our software, Project Cyborg, to simulate various shape transformations and optimize folding sequences in 4D Printing. As he stated, “This software is a great demonstration of the scalability of self-assembly, a design and construction phenomena that spans from the nano-scale to the human scale and promises to reinvent our ways of making in the future.
https://www.autodeskresearch.com/projects/4dprinting
Programmable Matter by Folding aka Robotic Origami
Programmable matter is a material whose properties can be programmed to achieve specific shapes or stiffnesses upon command. This concept requires constituent elements to interact and rearrange intelligently in order to meet the goal. This paper considers achieving programmable sheets that can form themselves in different shapes autonomously by folding. Past approaches to creating transforming machines have been limited by the small feature sizes, the large number of components, and the associated complexity of communication among the units. We seek to mitigate these difficulties through the unique concept of self-folding origami with universal crease patterns. This approach exploits a single sheet composed of interconnected triangular sections. The sheet is able to fold into a set of predetermined shapes using embedded actuation. To implement this self-folding origami concept, we have developed a scalable end-to-end planning and fabrication process. Given a set of desired objects, the system computes an optimized design for a single sheet and multiple controllers to achieve each of the desired objects. The material, called programmable matter by folding, is an example of a system capable of achieving multiple shapes for multiple functions.
https://www.autodeskresearch.com/publications/programmablematter
Physical Objects Are About To Become As Programmable As A Computer
https://www.fastcompany.com/3040841/physical-objects-are-about-to-become-as-programmable-as-a-computer
Saludos y buenas noches,
Pablo de Boer
Well that went over my head! 🙂 I have an old cube that I use to make prototypes. While I don’t recommend a cube to anyone, it is still miraculous to me. I can do things now that were simply not possible a few years ago. Funny, I live in a very small town in norther fluoride-a and whenever someone sees the 3d printer, they as “What’s that?” A normal question, but when I tell them it is a 3d printer, they say it again. Never fails. Take care Pablo, Jim who thinks he may have just spotted a zombie in latex just now!
I’ve heard of these technologies, smart materials have been talked about for a while now. I’m sure we’ll manage to find most stupid uses for smart materials as we managed to find for various other “smart” equipment.
For the consumer, it will probably boil down to a marketing gimmick. Like a self opening tomato chips bag. Or a thermos bottle which actually KNOWS when it cold outside.
mkey says:
…The good news is that spatial power density of emitted EMW (emitting electromagnetic waves )(like the mobile phone) goes down with the cube of distance. I.e. double the distance, power density goes down 8 times.
…Radio waves are actually easy to get rid off, at least in your living space. Equip your apartment/house/room with a Faraday cage and you’re set. Tin foil hats actually do draw from the physical world.
smart meters and the 5G roll-out plans in California negate the Faraday cages. It’s a huge amount of emf flowing through the smart meters and the 5G transmitters are to be set up at very short intervals (I think it’s something like every 100 feet). And to think all I have is a little Q-Pendant (puts out the Schuman frequency) necklace. Works for Fluoride-a, but not in a 5G zone or if I had a smart meter.
To reiterate: there is a specific physical reason as to why an EMW can’t pass through conducting matter. Farady cage approximates a solid sheat of metal by adapting the hole size to the wavelength. Higher the frequency, smaller the holes have to be.
Lets take 2.4GHz wireless technology as an example. If we divide the speed of light with 2.4GHz we get a wavelenght of about 13cm. Rule of the thumb is, you can allow a hole of about 10 times smaller than the wavelenght to have the wave none the wiser.
So, for 2.4GHz you could allow perforationa of about 1cm in size, i.e. less than half an inch. For 5G they are talking about ranges around 40GHz which means you may use only finely perforated sheets of conductive material or a very fine web made out of it.
What’s really worrying about this is the occurence of these antennas. More of then there is, less inclined they will be to invest anything into required support structure so we’ll end up with a bunch of sources too close for comfort.
I bet they’ll be ready to push through legislation to support lousy installatiin pollicies, barring people from refusing to comply.
Recommended viewing
Wireless Warfare Exposed – Declassified Military Doc Proves Smart Phones Are Killing Mankind
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLDdS4_Qneg
(it may be a bit clickbaitish, but still worth a watch)
Hola Pablo! This just in from the Activist Post today. Thought you might enjoy it. Be glad you don’t live in Texas or NJ! Sorry HRS; you’re out of luck :(. Anyway, here it is:
http://www.activistpost.com/2017/08/really-time-wearing-real-tin-foil-hats.html?utm_source=Activist+Post+Subscribers&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=862f2cbb1d-RSS_EMAIL_CAMPAIGN&utm_term=0_b0c7fb76bd-862f2cbb1d-388180989
Hola aloha defluorided Jim,
Thanks for the share and because of your share I came this article across on the I-page which is the original source of your share.
Tinder Bio of a One-Armed Girl Goes Viral, Showing Society How to Have a Laugh
Political correctness is spreading like cancer through our planetary society: political correctness. Huge droves of people are increasingly becoming hyper-sensitive to language and labels, resulting with an unprecedented spread of individuals ‘being offended’. For example, if the correct label or term isn’t used to describe them then it’s ‘offensive’, regardless if others are just ignorant or even don’t resonate with their views.
http://themindunleashed.com/2017/08/tinder-bio-one-armed-girl-goes-viral-showing-society-laugh.html
And amigo Jim did you performed a colonel cleansing while you were wearing a latex suit so you could defluoride your body and soul???? Be careful with that, listen to Classified Woman Sibel Edmonds and / or watch your zombie neighbors in Fluoride-a!
Saludos y abrazos and muchas gracias for your voluntarily share,
Pablo de Boer
By the way, I think you did an excellent job in this language of normal speak. I didn’t realize that we were so sucked in at that time period. I had just assumed (always a dangerous word) that such abilities grew out of the early days of websites. I had no idea they were there from the beginning. For me personally, it makes little difference. All they can do is track the progression of my non-conformity. At least for now. I’ll worry about later when later gets here. It is sad we live in such times that our “leaders” are so terrified of what any one individual is thinking or saying that they feel the need to try and track down each and every one of us. It can’t really be done. At least not yet. But when it is done, I think they will find that the over-whelming majority of us are malcontents to some degree. And by the time they decide to take some action, I think it will be too late for them. Or maybe us. Either way, we live in the most interesting times! Well, off to work out so that I can stay ahead of the face-eating latex wearing zombies in fluoride-a!
Hi Jim, thank you 🙂 and sorry for not answering yet under the article about psychopaths.
Yes, we definitely live in times interesting enough, that require from us reaching out to older philosophies than Western if we want to stay alive and kicking. Taoism is my personal favourite, because it is also very practical, and you don’t need to debate on and on and on to experience it.
It’s interesting that you mention zombies. Yes, guys like zuckerBorg would like to assimilate us all and repeat as mantra: “resistance is futile”.
I’ve stumbled some time ago on a very thought provoking article, with a main thesis that all the apocalyptic cinema, like zombie apocalypse, Gotham(-esque/-like) dystopian future – all that is a mirror of (subconscious) fears of a leftist, even a communist revolution.
I wouldn’t want to spoil it entirely by trying to squeeze it’s essence into 3000 characters, but if you like I can find it and translate the best parts of it into English, maybe around weekend. I think it also relates to the subject of control-freaky psychopaths in power.
Stay non-conformist, stay sharp in the face of the soul-eating corporate machine. I’m happy that you see that it’s been rolling for a much long time than most people believe, and the more it grows, the bigger it’s weaknesses also become.
All the best!
Where is incognito post? We can post incognito?
Right now all my posts are no longer incognito, because I’ve changed display from “nickname” to full name in website’s WordPress user panel. You can find my initial comment threads under https://www.corbettreport.com/how-to-disappear-online/ article.
Hola aloha Roman Fierfas,
I appreciate that you don’t post your knowledge anymore incognito. I also use my real streetname Pablo, my real name is Pieter Jan and my surname is de Boer. I’m not afraid for those sick bastards, but on the other hand I can understand that people prefer to be incognito and use a nickname on the internet, but as you self wrote and shared, we are all traceable on the world wide web. People can hack other peoples wifi, but than you bring other people in danger. You can hack a business network, but that ain’t easy.
And
Honesty is the best policy.
Saludos y abrazos,
Pablo / Pieter Jan de Boer
Hi Pablo, thank you for your warm and very corageous reply!
From your courage I assume that you don’t have a corporate job, or a typical, psychopathic, all-controlling boss above you – just like me. I’m very happy to make connections like this – because they are the way to beat the psychopaths-in-control at their own game.
Being courageous in public internet space is being active against the dominant corporate machine, at the same time knowing that all you do is bit-by-bit, perfectly recorded, digitally memorized and stored literally for ever. To be recalled by *anyone* who has financial resources and will to use that data.
It is not true that a psychopath doesn’t feel anything. They are not aware of most of their emotions, but it does not mean that proteins that signal emotional states don’t flow betweeen their brains and the cellular membranes of the entire body. They do react emotionally and irrationally too on a very significant, single prospect: the feeling of shame.
You can read in a multitude of psychological books and publications, that the addiction to control, or being a control-freak, is related to inability to cope with shame.
Also, a typical contemporary way of living that involves climbing up the (illuminati) pyramid of social hierarchies forces everyone into neurotic hiding of their true emotions (what others will say if I misbehave?), and most of all – hiding the true potential and personal power (most likely a genetic trait, that helped primates survive in a group, where challenging alpha males often resulted in death – or social death: exclusion, followed by physical death later on).
So, it’s all about connecting in courage. Don’t underestimate your survival instincts and emotions, don’t get fooled that you can survive this fight alone. But if they force you out of hiding with their spying tactics, just show them your middle finger. That’s probably the best way to hack this soul-eating corporate machine world.
All the best to you!
ps. among many other places you can find me here:
https://twitter.com/Xorceria
Hola aloha Roman Fierfas,
Thanks for you answer.
I self work for a big energy supplier in Holland since last year. The chief of the department where I work said to me once, that he is my boss and I answered to him, I’m not your dog, only dogs have bosses. He didn’t appreciated my honesty, but I don’t care and I still have my work. Due to I’m a Autocad designer and in Holland they don’t have enough capable cad designers. That’s my luck.
Humanity and nature always evolved marvelous without science, go outside and explore our beautiful planet. Thus I’m against human intervention when humans are healthy. Or see Monsanto’s satanic intervention with GMO. My food is my medicine and my medicine is my food. And last night a saw this interesting video of Dan
Wireless Warfare Exposed – Declassified Military Doc Proves Smart Phones Are Killing Mankind
https://youtu.be/WLDdS4_Qneg
Saludos y viva la libertad para todos,
Pablo / Pieter Jan de Boer
REUTERS – August 15, 2017
Neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer appeared to be offline on Tuesday, after its domain registration was revoked by GoDaddy and Google, which both said the site that helped organize the violent weekend rally in Virginia had violated their terms of service.
Users could not access the site from cities across North America and Asia. Several error messages came up including one that said its DNS address could not be found.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/neo-nazi-down-google-godaddy-cut-registration-134128484.html