Interview 1385 – Niels Harrit Exposes the Terror War Lie
Prof. Niels Harrit joins us to discuss the mysterious “Frank Taylor report” that launched 17 years of NATO destruction in the middle east. He connects the dots with a little-known declassified document and exposes the lie that has resulted in the deaths of untold millions.
Please watch the full report for links and supporting documents: The Secret Lie That Started the Afghan War
Thank you, James, for deciding to post your research interview with this gentleman. His passion and dedication is the perfect complement to your and Broc’s final report.
thank you James for giving me more ammo to try to wake my friends up
I hear you Richard. James’ work is a great reference for sharing with other people. In general, but particularly for supporting different ideas that come up in conversation. Always thorough and clear on the facts, so I never feel like I have to add any caveats beforehand.
A very important addendum to the document, gratefully received. As always… Thanks, James!
Yeah fire, You are right – “A very important addendum to the document….”
another part of the puzzle .
I can’t help but think of Hamlet and Hector. The spycopaths of NATO are all smoke and mirrors and the treachery of men was well documented by Shakespeare and Homer long time ago. How ironic, the new world order Anglo-American Aneiad, like the wars waged on Troy by Achilles , will be undone by the arrows of the courageous Dane Prof. H. Harrit. I pray the lacquer of law and order will hold until all the stinking fish in Denmark (USA & G.B.) are held accountable. Witches and Trojan horses of the past remind us tomarrow to think with our heads but know in our hearts who has (will) betrayed us.
I like the analogy.
Renewed my subscription just to come say: really though? Love the Corbett Report but I’m really not connecting the dots between this document and the Taylor report. Assuming there is no report and this document is all there is, is great, but it’s still assuming. Unless I’m missing something? Here to learn 🙂
Hi James Corbett and thank you for all the excellent work you do.
Greetings from Brittany, France.
Another huge thanks to James for understanding how critical it is to keep the 9/11 truth movement alive, and thank you for producing many of the most informative and eye-opening interviews, articles & videos that have ever come out of the movement.
“the next false flag might be nuclear”
I was thinking about that too, but will they use Iran or North Korea as
the enemy?
I don’t think they want to fight Russia, as it gives a much higher
profit to have a cold war against them.
Syria will probably be attacked with a false-flag chemical attack,
or a pretend one like previous times. I don’t think the US will
start a full war, as it is more profitable to keep the war active.
Weapons are available on the “black market”
There have been some reports of nuclear weapons missing from storage
facilities. Some from US and some from Russia.
I think one report was on zerohedge.
Victims and patsies?
I wonder who they would choose as victims and who as patsies.
Victims:
Boston maybe? Or a right-wing place where Trump might go to?
If they want to involve Russia, Ukraine could be a target too,
or a base near Syria targeted with a small nuke. Kurds /Turkish?
They can just get the military out in secret and have only a few victims.
Pasties:
I think the CIA will let other agencies do some of the dirty work.
It would be easy for them to get Iran-looking patsies,
as north-Koreans are harder to find (and hide).
Solution
I agree with Niels that if people are well informed
and critical thinkers, it is much harder to fool us.
Any time I try to talk about 9/11 no one wants to hear it. The more I read the sadder I get, but it seems like no one cares. I makes people mad to even suggest the official story is a lie. I just wish people would be open to the conversation is all.