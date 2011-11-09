9/11: A Conspiracy Theory
Everything you ever wanted to know about the 9/11 conspiracy theory in under 5 minutes.
(Watch French, German, Spanish, Italian, Hebrew, Dutch or Portuguese translations of this video.)
TRANSCRIPT: On the morning of September 11, 2001, 19 men armed with boxcutters directed by a man on dialysis in a cave fortress halfway around the world using a satellite phone and a laptop directed the most sophisticated penetration of the most heavily-defended airspace in the world, overpowering the passengers and the military combat-trained pilots on 4 commercial aircraft before flying those planes wildly off course for over an hour without being molested by a single fighter interceptor.
These 19 hijackers, devout religious fundamentalists who liked to drink alcohol, snort cocaine, and live with pink-haired strippers, managed to knock down 3 buildings with 2 planes in New York, while in Washington a pilot who couldn’t handle a single engine Cessna was able to fly a 757 in an 8,000 foot descending 270 degree corskscrew turn to come exactly level with the ground, hitting the Pentagon in the budget analyst office where DoD staffers were working on the mystery of the 2.3 trillion dollars that Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld had announced “missing” from the Pentagon’s coffers in a press conference the day before, on September 10, 2001.
Luckily, the news anchors knew who did it within minutes, the pundits knew within hours, the Administration knew within the day, and the evidence literally fell into the FBI’s lap. But for some reason a bunch of crazy conspiracy theorists demanded an investigation into the greatest attack on American soil in history.
The investigation was delayed, underfunded, set up to fail, a conflict of interest and a cover up from start to finish. It was based on testimony extracted through torture, the records of which were destroyed. It failed to mention the existence of WTC7, Able Danger, Ptech, Sibel Edmonds, OBL and the CIA, and the drills of hijacked aircraft being flown into buildings that were being simulated at the precise same time that those events were actually happening. It was lied to by the Pentagon, the CIA, the Bush Administration and as for Bush and Cheney…well, no one knows what they told it because they testified in secret, off the record, not under oath and behind closed doors. It didn’t bother to look at who funded the attacks because that question is of “little practical significance“. Still, the 9/11 Commission did brilliantly, answering all of the questions the public had (except most of the victims’ family members’ questions) and pinned blame on all the people responsible (although no one so much as lost their job), determining the attacks were “a failure of imagination” because “I don’t think anyone could envision flying airplanes into buildings ” except the Pentagon and FEMA and NORAD and the NRO.
The DIA destroyed 2.5 TB of data on Able Danger, but that’s OK because it probably wasn’t important.
The SEC destroyed their records on the investigation into the insider trading before the attacks, but that’s OK because destroying the records of the largest investigation in SEC history is just part of routine record keeping.
NIST has classified the data that they used for their model of WTC7’s collapse, but that’s OK because knowing how they made their model of that collapse would “jeopardize public safety“.
The FBI has argued that all material related to their investigation of 9/11 should be kept secret from the public, but that’s OK because the FBI probably has nothing to hide.
This man never existed, nor is anything he had to say worthy of your attention, and if you say otherwise you are a paranoid conspiracy theorist and deserve to be shunned by all of humanity. Likewise him, him, him, and her. (and her and her and him).
Osama Bin Laden lived in a cave fortress in the hills of Afghanistan, but somehow got away. Then he was hiding out in Tora Bora but somehow got away. Then he lived in Abottabad for years, taunting the most comprehensive intelligence dragnet employing the most sophisticated technology in the history of the world for 10 years, releasing video after video with complete impunity (and getting younger and younger as he did so), before finally being found in a daring SEAL team raid which wasn’t recorded on video, in which he didn’t resist or use his wife as a human shield, and in which these crack special forces operatives panicked and killed this unarmed man, supposedly the best source of intelligence about those dastardly terrorists on the planet. Then they dumped his body in the ocean before telling anyone about it. Then a couple dozen of that team’s members died in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan.
This is the story of 9/11, brought to you by the media which told you the hard truths about JFK and incubator babies and mobile production facilities and the rescue of Jessica Lynch.
If you have any questions about this story…you are a batshit, paranoid, tinfoil, dog-abusing baby-hater and will be reviled by everyone. If you love your country and/or freedom, happiness, rainbows, rock and roll, puppy dogs, apple pie and your grandma, you will never ever express doubts about any part of this story to anyone. Ever.
This has been a public service announcement by: the Friends of the FBI, CIA, NSA, DIA, SEC, MSM, White House, NIST, and the 9/11 Commission. Because Ignorance is Strength.
the screen shot of the black man in a suit on ABC 7, that James said “this man does not exist”, who is that? Also the shot right before it, with a red arrow and a white arrow that is pointing toward a man in a white shirt, who is he, and what am I not noticing about the significance in this picture? Thanx!
Thanks for the comment, rpr0099. If you look up on this page you’ll see a link for “This man never existed.” Click the link and all will be revealed. As for the picture of the FBI, the arrow is not important to this video, but the links in the transcript above will give more context to the FBI’s attempts to cover up evidence regarding the crime scene.
It crossed my mind that it may be Barry Jennings but it wouldn’t have been very PC to assume that based on the color of his skin and his weight haha
Just came across a brilliant documentary regarding 9/11 that, in my opinion, completely outclasses any documentary I have ever seen before it. There are simply no words to describe how superb the presentation is. By the time I was done watching it I was in tears. It is a three-part video which can be seen here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL_IlIlrxhtPM1E-yzT61Ex4lREHJTpXcE
I decided to do some double-checking of a couple of things. I wanted to make sure that it was really established fact that the budget analyst office in the Pentagon was hit; and if it was indeed that office which was, or at least would have been, tasked with investigating the missing $2.3 trillion. It certainly seems logical that the budget analyst office would be analysing budgets of course, but it was apparently under renovation so perhaps evidence was not destroyed as that wing of the building could have been more or less empty of filing cabinets, etc, as well as just personnel.
Anyway this video’s source for the budget analyst office claim links to another corbettreport video entitled “$700 billion is nothing” in which there is a short clip from what looks like a mainline 9/11 documentary, in which the man’s voice says that the budget analyst office was right below his, which was hit. Does anybody know which documentary this is from? ‘Cause I can’t find any actual evidence other than this that it was in fact the budget analyst office which was taken out, so it would be great to get it straight from the horse’s mouth, in its original context.
I think this whole ‘lost trillions’ side of September 11th is way more important than, for example, whether or not thermite was used to bring down the twin towers, or if WTC7 fell at freefall speed, the likes of which seem to be 90% of what people want to talk about on youtube comments. I daresay if we’re lucky we will one day see declassified documents giving us the inside scoop on the official alternative conspiracy theories the CIA and the like have in all probability been sponsoring, and how many of the youtube accounts arguing about these specifics are actually deep state bots.
It’s hard to find actual sources on this both because it was (1) not deeply covered and few, if any media outlets gave attention to ‘follow the money’, and (2) most sites that even made references are in the internet blackhole now. I had to go back to 2009 to recover this on the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via the Way Back machine:
https://web.archive.org/web/20081202131730/http://www.southcoasttoday.com/daily/12-01/12-20-01/a02wn018.htm
“One Army office in the Pentagon lost 34 of its 65 employees in the attack. Most of those killed in the office, called Resource Services Washington, were civilian accountants, bookkeepers and budget analysts. They were at their desks when American Airlines Flight 77 struck.”
Also, the ‘documentary’ you are referring to is actually a CBS news report. You can find their logo in the video on youtube. There’s also this link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?t=122&v=OlnQTcLHaMM
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/the-war-on-waste/
Uncovered by JW: Top Pentagon Leader Ordered Destruction of bin Laden Death Photos
http://www.judicialwatch.org/press-room/press-releases/pentagon-destruction-of-bin-laden-death-photos/
Please check your links James. At least one is dead.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=YzaGiSDNPVU
because: “”9/11 prior knowledge intel” The YouTube account associated with this video has been terminated due to multiple third party notifications of copy right infingement.”
Now I really want to see that vid! Where is it?
This has got to be one of my favorite Corbett Vids of all time. Succinct, chalk full of facts, with a nice touch of sarcasm. 🙂
A transcript of the 6/28/01 Bill Cooper broadcast that you can find all over YouTube. William Cooper predicted 9/11 , 3 months before it happened.
” Supposedly a CNN reporter found Osama bin Laden, took a television camera crew with him, went in to Osama bin laden’s hideout, interviewed him and his top leadership, and he came out and told everybody ‘within three weeks Osama bin laden is going to attack the United States and Israel.’ Now don’t you think that’s kind of strange folks? You see because the largest intelligence apparatus in the world with the biggest budget in the history of the world has been looking for osama bin laden for years and years and years and can’t find him. some doofus jerk off reporter with a camera crew waltzes right into his hideout and interviews him and i’m telling you be prepared for a major attack , but it won’t be osama bin laden, it will be those behind the new world order. I wonder what “osama bin laden’s” targets are supposed to be? And if this doesn’t materialize within the next 2-3 weeks it will eventually materialize because they haven’t succeeded in getting the guns out of the hand of the American people, nor have they succeeded in taking our freedoms away. And so I can tell you with a certainty they must do something terrible in order to stop this backlash and regain the sympathy of the mass herds of sheeple out there. ”
https://youtu.be/zSOuQ2MsJvA?t=58s
Rest In Peace Bill
That pretty much hits the high points. Plus maybe magical cell phones, nano thermite, booms in the basement and melted steel shipped off to China. Plus…?